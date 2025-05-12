Thompson gave up four goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Carolina in Game 3.

Thompson didn't get any offensive support in this one, so it really didn't matter how many goals he gave up -- though it was his second-worst performance of the postseason. Despite the loss, Thompson should be a lock to keep his starting role ahead of Game 4 versus the Hurricanes on the road Monday, with Charlie Lindgren firmly cemented in the No. 2 role.