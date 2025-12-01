Capitals' Logan Thompson: Continues dominant ways
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson stopped 30 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Thompson was beaten in the third period, courtesy of a goal scored by Bo Horvat on the power play, but other than that, the star goaltender was magnificent once again. Thompson has won his last three starts, allowing just four goals on 76 shots in that span. Thompson is 11-6-1 this season with a 2.08 GAA and a career-best .916 save percentage in 18 games.
