Thompson turned aside 19 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Macklin Celebrini spoiled his shutout bid early in the third period, but otherwise Thompson was in control. The win was his fourth straight, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.70 GAA and .895 save percentage while working in a timeshare with Charlie Lindgren, and Thompson sits just one victory away from his first career 30-win campaign.