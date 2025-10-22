Thompson made 18 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

The 28-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, only for Jaden Schwartz to bang home a rebound early in the frame to ruin the clean sheet. It was still a strong performance from Thompson, who has yet to allow more than two goals in a start this season. The Capitals' No. 1 is off to a flying start to 2025-26, going 4-1-0 in five outings with a 1.61 GAA and .927 save percentage.