Capitals' Logan Thompson: Cruises to sixth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson made 23 saves in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.
The 28-year-old netminder took a shutout, and a four-goal lead, into the third period, but Alexey Toropchenko spoiled the former with a greasy shorthanded tally just 37 seconds into the final frame. Thompson has yet to allow more than two goals in a start this season, going 6-3-0 through nine outings with a dazzling 1.45 GAA and .938 save percentage.
