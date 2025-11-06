Thompson made 23 saves in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

The 28-year-old netminder took a shutout, and a four-goal lead, into the third period, but Alexey Toropchenko spoiled the former with a greasy shorthanded tally just 37 seconds into the final frame. Thompson has yet to allow more than two goals in a start this season, going 6-3-0 through nine outings with a dazzling 1.45 GAA and .938 save percentage.