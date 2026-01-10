Thompson stopped 23 of 24 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Thompson ended a four-game skid, in which he allowed 13 goals on 128 shots while going 0-3-1. Given his success from earlier in the year, that's not a terrible cold spell for the 28-year-old netminder, though it was still a positive to see him take care of business against a Chicago team that was ravaged by an illness. Thompson is up to 16-12-4 on the year with a 2.35 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 32 starts. The Capitals are back in action Sunday versus the Predators to close out this quick two-game road trip.