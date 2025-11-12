Thompson made 30 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Nikolaj Ehlers jammed home a rebound midway through the second period, but that was the only puck to get past Thompson on the night. The 28-year-old netminder continues to build an early Vezina case, as he has yet to allow more than three goals in a start while going 7-4-0 with a 1.56 GAA and .935 save percentage.