Head coach Spencer Carbery said Thursday that Thompson is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson was hit in the mask by a shot during Tuesday's game against Seattle, and he'll at least be unavailable for one matchup. It seems likely that Charlie Lindgren will handle goaltending duties on the road against Detroit on Thursday, while Clay Stevenson was recalled from AHL Hershey to provide additional depth.