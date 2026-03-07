Capitals' Logan Thompson: Defending crease Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will guard the road net against Boston on Saturday, per Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.
Thompson is coming off a 20-save effort in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Utah. He has a 21-17-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 42 appearances. Boston sits ninth in the league with 3.33 goals per game this season.
