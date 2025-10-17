default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thompson will serve as the starting goaltender for Friday's home game against the Wild, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson has had a solid start to the year, and he'll be in the net Friday for the fourth time in the Capitals' first five games. Over his first three appearances in 2025-26, he's gone 2-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .921 save percentage.

More News