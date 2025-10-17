Capitals' Logan Thompson: Defending home crease Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will serve as the starting goaltender for Friday's home game against the Wild, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Thompson has had a solid start to the year, and he'll be in the net Friday for the fourth time in the Capitals' first five games. Over his first three appearances in 2025-26, he's gone 2-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .921 save percentage.
