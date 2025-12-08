Thompson posted a 39-save shutout in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Thompson bounced back from his shootout loss to the Ducks on Friday, collecting his first shutout of the year in the Capitals' return home. Thompson has allowed one goal or less in four of his last six outings. He's now 13-6-2 with a 1.96 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 21 starts this season. Sunday's effort was his 100th career win.