Thompson stopped 34 of 35 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Thompson won his fifth start in a row, and it's the third straight game where he's limited an opponent to one goal. The 28-year-old has been among the best goalies in the league to start 2025-26, going 5-1-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .938 save percentage through six starts. Thompson hasn't often faced heavy workloads behind a stalwart defense, but he can hold the fort when he has to. Charlie Lindgren will likely get the nod for Saturday's home game versus the Senators, but Thompson should be between the pipes Tuesday in Dallas.