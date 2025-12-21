Thompson stopped 36 of 40 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Capitals got outshot 41-26 on the afternoon and didn't give Thompson much help as they fell into a 4-0 hole midway through the second period. The 28-year-old netminder has needed to be perfect of late to get into the win column -- he's gone 2-2-2 over his last six starts with two shutouts and a .934 save percentage.