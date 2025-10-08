Capitals' Logan Thompson: Drawing Opening Night start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will start Wednesday's Opening Night matchup at home against the Bruins, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Thompson made 43 regular-season appearances during his first campaign with the Capitals last year, going 31-6-6 with a 2.49 GAA and .910 save percentage. He performed well enough last year to earn No. 1 goaltending duties early in the 2025-26 campaign, but Charlie Lindgren is also a capable netminder who should push for playing time if Thompson struggles at any point.
