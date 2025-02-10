Thompson allowed four goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Utah.

Thompson still hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 17 -- he's 12-0-3 over his last 15 games. Sunday was just the fifth time in that span he's allowed three or more goals, though he was strong when needed in the third period to help the Capitals snag a standings point. Thompson enters the 4 Nations Face-Off break at 24-2-5 with a 2.23 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 31 games. Despite his strong play, he was left off of Team Canada's roster, so the 27-year-old netminder will have two weeks to rest before a Feb. 22 games in Pittsburgh.