Thompson entered for injured starter Charlie Lindgren (upper body) during the second period of Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal. He allowed three goals on 21 shots.
Lindgren suffered the injury early in the second and tried playing through it until leaving about two minutes later. Thompson, who had won five straight prior to Friday's loss, is scheduled to start Saturday in Nashville.
