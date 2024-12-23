Thompson stopped 25 of 26 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Thompson gave up a power-play goal to Kevin Fiala in the second period, but that was it. This was Thompson's fifth win over his last seven starts, and he's allowed two goals or fewer in five of those games. For the year, he's at a 13-2-2 record with a 2.40 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 17 starts. Charlie Lindgren is likely to get the start in Boston on Monday. Thompson will either go Saturday in Toronto or Sunday in Detroit, and it's likely the Capitals will continue to alternate goalies following the holiday break.