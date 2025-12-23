Thompson was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus the Rangers.

Thompson has struggled to pick up wins of late, going 2-2-2 in his last six outings despite a 2.28 GAA and two shutouts. Still, the 28-year-old backstop continues to see the bulk of the workload for the Caps and figures to hold onto the No. 1 job heading into 2026.