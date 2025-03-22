Thompson is set to start at home against Florida on Saturday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Thompson is 30-4-5 with a 2.29 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 39 outings in 2024-25. He's won his past five starts while saving 117 of 129 shots (.907 save percentage). Florida ranks 10th in goals per game with 3.16.