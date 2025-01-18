Thompson was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, and is slated to patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Thompson will try for his third straight shutout after blanking the Ducks and Senators in his last two starts. Thompson is 20-2-3 with a gaudy 2.13 GAA and an impressive .924 save percentage. The Penguins are coming off a 5-2 victory Friday over Buffalo and could be a tired team Saturday. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.