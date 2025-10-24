Thompson will be between the pipes in Columbus on Friday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson will make his sixth start in eight games as he has cemented his role as the Capitals' No. 1 goaltender over Charlie Lindgren. Thompson is 4-1-0 with a sparkling 1.61 GAA and a .927 save percentage in five starts this season. The Blue Jackets are 13th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.17 goals per game.