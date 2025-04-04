Thompson (upper body) is expected to "miss a little bit of time," Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Friday.

Thompson is currently mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 5.58 GAA, .780 save percentage and 0-2-1 record. With Thompson sidelined in the short-term, the Caps recalled Hunter Shepard from the minors while Charlie Lindgren sees the bulk of the workload.