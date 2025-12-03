Thompson stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Thompson allowed a goal to Adrian Kempe in the second period, but that was all he gave up. The 28-year-old Thompson has allowed just five goals on 101 shots during his four-game winning streak, which has seen the Capitals seize some momentum in a tightly packed Metropolitan Division. He's up to 12-6-1 with a 2.02 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 19 starts this season. The Capitals will likely turn to Charlie Lindgren for Wednesday's game in San Jose, but Thompson should be back between the pipes for a big test versus the Ducks on Friday.