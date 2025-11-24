Thompson was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Monday's home clash with Columbus, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports, indicating he'll be in goal.

Thompson has given up four or more goals in three of his last four outings, posting a 1-2-1 record, 4.44 GAA and .840 save percentage. If the 28-year-old backstop continues to struggle, it could open the door for Charlie Lindgren to get a few more opportunities between the pipes.