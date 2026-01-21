Thompson was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Vancouver.

Thompson has struggled to enter the win column since the start of the calendar year, going 2-4-1 with a 2.56 GAA and .912 save percentage. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Canucks, who are scoring 2.55 goals per game this season, which is tied for the second-worst mark in the league.