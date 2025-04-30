Thompson was the first goalie off at Wednesday's morning skate, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports, indicating that he'll draw the start in Game 5 at home against the Canadiens.

Thompson has started in each of the first four games of the Capitals' first-round series, going 3-1-0 with a 2.54 GAA and .912 save percentage. He'll attempt to remain effective at home in hopes of sending Washington to the second round.