Thompson is scheduled to start in Los Angeles on Tuesday, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson has excelled during his current three-game winning streak, surrendering a total of just four goals on 76 shots (.947 save percentage) in victories over the Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs and Islanders. The 28-year-old netminder will kick off Washington's three-game road trip out west against a Los Angeles team that ranks 27th in the NHL with 2.68 goals per game this season. The Kings haven't lost in regulation since they squared off against the Caps on Nov. 17, as they're 2-0-3 in their last five games.