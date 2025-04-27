Thompson (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 4 road matchup versus Montreal, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson was on the ice for Sunday's morning skate after being helped off the playing surface in the third period of Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3. He occupied the starter's crease during Sunday's session before heading to the dressing room at the same time as Charlie Lindgren. The 28-year-old Thompson has a 2-1 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .917 save percentage this postseason.