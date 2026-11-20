Thompson allowed three goals on just five shots before being replaced by Charlie Lindgren midway through the first period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to Buffalo.

Lindgren would up getting stuck with the loss, but Thompson was the goalie who dug an early hole for the Capitals -- although shoddy defensive play in front of him was the real culprit. Thompson hasn't gotten into the win column in three straight starts, giving up 11 goals on only 57 shots during that skid, and on the season he sports a 7-6-0 record with a 3.42 GAA and .878 save percentage.