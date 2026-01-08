Thompson stopped 32 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars, with Dallas' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Capitals didn't even get onto the board until the third period, and their defense was just as flat as their offense, as two of the shots that got past Thompson came from right on his doorstep. The 28-year-old netminder has gone four straight starts without getting into the win column, and since a shutout of the Leafs on Dec. 18, Thompson's stumbled to a 1-5-1 record with a 3.71 GAA and .885 save percentage.