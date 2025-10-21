Thompson will be between the pipes at home versus Seattle on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson enters Tuesday's tilt riding a three-game winning streak during which he is sporting a 1.66 GAA and .928 save percentage. The 28-year-old backstop was set to receive the bulk of the workload to open the season for the Caps and has done nothing to open the door for Charlie Lindgren to get more opportunities. Still, with a back-to-back against the Blue Jackets and Senators on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Thompson and Lindgren figure to split the workload.