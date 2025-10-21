Capitals' Logan Thompson: Gets starting nod against Kraken
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will be between the pipes at home versus Seattle on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Thompson enters Tuesday's tilt riding a three-game winning streak during which he is sporting a 1.66 GAA and .928 save percentage. The 28-year-old backstop was set to receive the bulk of the workload to open the season for the Caps and has done nothing to open the door for Charlie Lindgren to get more opportunities. Still, with a back-to-back against the Blue Jackets and Senators on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Thompson and Lindgren figure to split the workload.
More News
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Little work in win•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Defending home crease Friday•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Backstops team to OT victory•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: In goal against Bolts•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Bounces back for first win•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Tending twine Saturday•