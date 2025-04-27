Thompson (lower body) will tend the road twine Sunday versus the Canadiens in Game 4, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Thompson was deemed a game-time decision heading into Sunday after he was injured in Friday's Game 3 loss. The 28-year-old needed assistance leaving the ice after getting hurt in that contest, so it'll be interesting to see how he performs in a crucial road matchup just two days later. Charlie Lindgren is on hand as Washington's No. 2 netminder in the event that Thompson aggravates his lower-body injury.
