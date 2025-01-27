Thompson agreed to terms on a six-year, $35.1 million contract with Washington on Monday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson is undefeated in regulation over his last 11 outings, going 10-0-1 with a 1.49 GAA, a .947 save percentage and two shutouts. The 27-year-old backstop has already reached the 20-win threshold for the third consecutive campaign and could be capable of topping the 30-win mark for the first time in his four-year NHL career. All of that comes despite the fact that Thompson has been splitting the workload with Charlie Lindgren all year.