Capitals' Logan Thompson: Grounded by Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson made 30 saves in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Winnipeg.
The Jets were energized by the return of Connor Hellebuyck from a knee injury, and the Capitals fell behind early and never recovered. Thompson has just one win in his last four starts, going 1-1-2 with a 2.40 GAA and .934 save percentage, but with Charlie Lindgren back from an upper-body injury of his own, Washington's No. 1 netminder could get a breather as soon as Tuesday in Minnesota.
