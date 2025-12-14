Thompson made 30 saves in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Winnipeg.

The Jets were energized by the return of Connor Hellebuyck from a knee injury, and the Capitals fell behind early and never recovered. Thompson has just one win in his last four starts, going 1-1-2 with a 2.40 GAA and .934 save percentage, but with Charlie Lindgren back from an upper-body injury of his own, Washington's No. 1 netminder could get a breather as soon as Tuesday in Minnesota.