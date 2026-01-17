Thompson will patrol the home crease against Florida on Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Thompson is coming off a 23-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 loss to San Jose. He has a 17-13-4 record this season with a 2.36 GAA, a .915 save percentage and two shutouts through 34 appearances. Florida ranks 20th in the league with 3.00 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.