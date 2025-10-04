Capitals' Logan Thompson: Guarding goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will patrol the home crease in Saturday's exhibition finale against the Blue Jackets, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Thompson will play in the whole game to get ready for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. He posted a 31-6-6 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 43 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.
