Thompson will defend the road net against the Islanders on Sunday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson has won his last two outings while allowing only three goals on 45 shots. He has a 10-6-1 record with a 2.15 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 17 appearances this season. The Islanders have scored only five goals in their last four games, posting a 1-2-1 record over that span, heading into Sunday's matchup against the Capitals.