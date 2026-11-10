Thompson will draw the road start in Tuesday's clash against the Senators, per Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site.

Thompson got back in the win column Saturday with a 27-save effort in the Capitals' 4-3 win over the Panthers. The 29-year-old backstop enters Tuesday's contest with a 6-4-0 record, a 3.20 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 11 appearances this season. Despite his rough start, he remains a decent No. 2 goaltending option in fantasy given his command over the Caps' opportunities in net. He'll look to stay in the win column against the Senators on Tuesday, who rank 16th in the NHL this season with 3.11 goals per game.