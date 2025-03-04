Thompson turned aside 33 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Monday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

The Caps grabbed a 3-0 lead early in the second period, but Thompson had to withstand a comeback by the Sens in the third period just to get the game to OT. The 28-year-old netminder came up big in the shootout though, shutting down Drake Batherson, Tim Stutzle and Claude Giroux to secure the victory. Thompson has seen the bulk of the work in the Washington crease since the beginning of February, starting seven of 10 games, but his 3-2-2 record, 3.39 GAA and .881 save percentage over that stretch would seem to indicate the door is open for Charlie Lindgren to push his way back into a timeshare.