Thompson has been traded to Washington, reports Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Washington's 2024 third-round pick and a 2025 third-rounder head to Vegas. Gasps of horror came from fans at the 2024 Entry Draft when the deal was announced. But for Thompson, the move catapults him into, at minimum, a platoon with Charlie Lindgren. He will be the Caps 'tender of the future.