Thompson stopped 25 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

For the second game in a row, Thompson looked impressive between the posts and limited the damage to a minimum. He was beaten in the early stages of the second period by Christian Dvorak, but he protected the crease effectively the rest of the way and was at his best in the third period when he stopped all of the Canadiens' 14 shots. Thompson will aim to continue his winning ways when the series shifts to Montreal for Game 3 on Friday.