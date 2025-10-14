Capitals' Logan Thompson: In goal against Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will get the starting nod at home versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Thompson has given up four goals on 57 shots (.930 save percentage) over his first two starts, posting a 1-1-0 record. While Thompson will be given the bulk of the workload this season, the Caps should still give Charlie Lindgren his fair share of opportunities.
More News
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Bounces back for first win•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Allows two goals on Opening Night•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Drawing Opening Night start•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Guarding goal Saturday•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Starting in Columbus•