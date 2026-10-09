Thompson will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Thompson is riding a two-game win streak to start the year, registering a 2.50 GAA and .921 save percentage along the way. While the Calgary native figures to see the bulk of the workload for the Caps, he appeared in 58 regular-season games last year; the club is fully confident in Charlie Lindgren and could give him some starts outside of back-to-backs to keep Thompson rested throughout the year.