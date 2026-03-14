Thompson will patrol the home crease against Boston on Saturday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson has one win in his last four outings (1-3-0) while allowing 11 goals on 99 shots. However, he has gone 22-19-4 this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.44 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 45 appearances. Boston sits 11th in the league with 3.29 goals per game this season.