Thompson will protect the home net against New Jersey on Saturday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson has lost two of his last three outings while allowing nine goals on 78 shots. He has a 7-5-0 record with a 1.85 GAA and a .923 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. New Jersey ranks eighth in the league with 3.35 goals per game this campaign, but leading scorer Jack Hughes (hand) won't be in the lineup.