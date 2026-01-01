default-cbs-image
Thompson will get the starting nod on the road against Ottawa on Thursday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson has been struggling of late, giving up four or more goals in three of his last four outings while posting a 1-3-0 record and 4.25 GAA. Despite the recent slump, the 28-year-old backstop remains on pace to reach the 25-win mark for the third straight year.

