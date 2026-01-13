Thompson will get the starting nod at home versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson has secured just one win in his last five outings, going 1-3-1 with a 2.80 GAA and .908 save percentage. If the backstop can maintain those ratios, he should start racking up more victories, assuming he can get more offensive support and could challenge for the 30-win mark.