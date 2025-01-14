Thompson is slated to start in Tuesday's home matchup against the Ducks, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Thompson was stellar in his last start, turning aside 32 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over Nashville. The 27-year-old has a 3-0-1 record, .924 save percentage and 2.42 GAA through four appearances in January. Charlie Lindgren (upper body) landed on injured reserve Saturday, so Thompson will handle the bulk of the starts while the former works his way back to full health.