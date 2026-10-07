Thompson will get the starting nod at home against the Penguins on Wednesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson has made just one appearance so far this season because the Capitals started the campaign off with a back-to-back. The 29-year-old netminder was solid in that outing against the Hurricanes, stopping 31 of 33 shots (.939 save percentage) in a winning effort. After two consecutive seasons in which Thompson recorded 31 wins, he should be primed to top that number in 2026-27, especially with the two extra games.