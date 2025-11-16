Thompson stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.

Thompson has made four straight starts and seems to have a firm grip on the starting role between the pipes in Washington. However, the 28-year-old has been wildly inconsistent in that span. Thompson has gone 1-2-1 with a 2.72 GAA and an .899 save percentage over those four games while recording a save percentage of .850 or lower twice over that stretch. Washington's next game is Monday against the Kings, but given that this streak of four straight starts is Thompson's longest of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if he's given some rest soon.